Kate Middleton, William ‘deliberately’ diverting attention from Prince Harry’s memoir

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly ‘deliberately’ working on ‘diverting attention away’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their planned visit to the US later this year, reported Life & Style.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to travel to Boston, US this year for the Earthshot Prize, and as per a source close to the couple, the idea of US being Harry and Meghan’s territory is very much known to the couple, especially to William.

According to the insider: “William and Kate are deliberately coming to divert attention away from Harry's tell-all… and shift the focus off of his gossip and onto their good deeds.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly ‘deliberately diverting attention away’ from Prince Harry

In fact, the source even added that Harry and William’s relationship is ‘non-existent’ ever since the younger brother launched attacks on the royal family via talk shows like the infamous Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

“They’ve tried to ruin the monarchy, so now William has zero reservations about stepping on their toes in America,” the source claimed.