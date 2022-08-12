Anne Heche’s family shares major health update amid reports of being critical

Anne Heche’s family and friends have recently issued a statement in which they said that the actress “is not expected to survive” the severe car accident that left her in a coma last week.



Earlier, the Seven Days Seven Night actress was shifted to hospital after she rammed her car into a home in Los Angeles and got severely injured.

Now as per statement from the actress’ family shared by CNN, the 53-year-old had suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury and kept on a life support as she is not expected to survive”.

In a statement, the family further informed via representative that it had long been “Anne’s choice to donate her organs and hence, it's been monitored to check if her organs were viable for donation”.

The family also expressed their gratitude to the well-wishers of the Another World actress and appreciated the staff at the hospital.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned how “Anne had touched everyone with her generous spirit”.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the statement added.