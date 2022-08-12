Brad Pitt 'charmed' her acting coach with his smile, openness and trust in first meeting

Reflecting on her first meeting with Brad Pitt, acting coach Margie Haber said the Pitt made her feel special.

The prolific acting coach and author shared exclusive anecdotes from the good old days. She revealed how Brad Pitt impressed her.

"As soon as Brad entered my studio, I knew he'd become a star. It's one thing being adorable and sexy, but he had an air of confidence and a twinkle in his eyes that was irresistible," she said.



She added: "There's a handful of actors, out of thousands I've taught, where I believed they had the "it" factor. Vince Vaughn, Tiffany Haddish and Kyle Chandler all exhibited that charisma — a bright light shining through them."

Gushing over Brad Pitt, Margie Haber continued: "When I met Brad, he made me feel special. He charmed me with his smile, openness and trust. We worked on Thelma & Louise and the scene where he spins the hairdryer in the motel. We spent hours working on the relationship between his character and Louise, to ensure he wasn't the villain on-screen."