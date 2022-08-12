Prince William’s efforts to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton ended in ‘disaster’?

Prince William failed miserably in his efforts to impress Kate Middleton when they first started dating

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade now, however, the future King failed miserably in his efforts to impress his bride when they first started dating, as per Woman and Home magazine.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a penchant for cooking with Kate more than William, as revealed by Kate and Prince William themselves.

Prince William at one point admitted: “I get quite lazy about cooking because, you know, when I come back from work and stuff it’s the last thing I want to do, really, is spend or lose time cooking."

file footage

"But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy meals.”



“All that would happen is I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she’d be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So, I was quite glad she was there at the time!” he added.