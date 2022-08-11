Meghan Markle's foundation receive award from Afghan refugees organisation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is being awarded for its help to Afghan refugees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not receive the award in person but they are being thanked for their ‘generous’ donation to the Human First Coalition.

According to the details, the Archewell Foundation Executive Director James Holt will be receiving the Partner Organization Award on the couple's behalf next year in New York.

Meanwhile, US Sen Richard Blumenthal will be awarded the Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award for his service to Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

The mega event, featuring traditional Afghan food and music, will also have a bazaar with $100 tickets which will be donated to the organization.