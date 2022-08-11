Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘used the pandemic to their advantage’

Royal expert explained how Kate Middleton and Prince William filled the chasm left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Vanity Fair reporter Katie Nicholl and author of The New Royals told Now To Love: "Although Harry and Meghan standing down has put a lot of pressure on William and Kate as they have stepped up and taken on an increased workload, it has also had its advantages for William and Kate."

“They can take the lead, and it's a role they have embraced. They have turned the situation into an opportunity.

“I think two key events saw the Cambridges and their children take on centre stage roles. These were 'Megxit' and the pandemic," Katie explained.

"Both events required William and Kate to take on more work, supporting The Queen and Prince Charles, and it was a real change for them as a family.

Katie further continued: “We have seen more of the Cambridge children in recent years than ever, something which was always going to happen, but which was accelerated by Harry and Meghan leaving Britain, which meant there was a chasm for William and Kate to fill.

“They used the pandemic to their advantage, showing the nation why the royal family was essential during times of crisis,” she added.