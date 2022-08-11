Britney Spears admits it is 'hard to deal with' her teenage sons: 'They are hateful'

Britney Spears is worried about her relationship with sons.

The 40-year-old, who recently made headlines after ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed rift between the pop star and her sons, opened up about her ordeal with kids.

“I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Grammy continued: “There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL."

“They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!" she spoke of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

“The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room,” Spears added. “I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!!”

The “Toxic” singer noted that she had not previously talked about the incidents in order to avoid being labelled “argumentative.”

“I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! … I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!”

singer alleged, “I haven’t seen them since !!! … It’s been kinda nice not having to ask about which day the boys are coming this week and making me wait 2 or 3 days for a reply !!!”