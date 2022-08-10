Meghan Markle set up for ‘incredible abuse’ with British royal family

file footage

Meghan Markle has been set up for an ‘incredible amount of abuse’ as the first and only person of colour to be a part of the British royal family, as per The Gilded Age actress Denee Benton.

Benton appeared on the September cover of Tatler and as part of the cover story, shed light on Meghan’s role in the royal family.

The actress was asked: “What does Benton make of the way that the monarchy – and the British public – has reacted to Meghan Markle?”

To this, Benton replied: “It's such a layered conversation, obviously. Being the first and only [person of colour], you're really set up for an incredible amount of abuse.”

“The system isn't set up to support you. And I think that [because of] the lineage of the really profoundly devastating effects of colonisation as it relates to the monarchy, you can't necessarily just pop a black person in,” she added.

She also lauded Meghan for her efforts to become a part of the family, saying: “Power to you, sis!”



