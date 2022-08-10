‘Obsessive’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘manipulative campaign’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having attempted to run an “obsessive campaign” on the American public, to win back their affection.

This observation has been brought forward by royal expert Eric Schiffer, in his interview with the Daily Star.

Mr Schiffer started it all off by pointing out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to ‘win back’ the American population.

He was quoted saying, “I think Harry and Meghan have made an obsessive campaign to win the hearts and minds of young Americans.”

“They have done a superb job at zeroing in, in a political sense, on issues that are most meaningful, and present themselves as champions in ways that have convinced gen-z and millennials that they are advocates.”



“That they can count on and look to you for support. It's been strategic.”

“They assert the soft power of William and his father in America by zeroing in and spending more time and paying more attention to that demographic are.”

Before concluding he also added, “One is aware of it. They're planning on coming here. They've been aware of it for a while and they're re-dialling their messaging.”