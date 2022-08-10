Meghan Markle holding Prince Harry away from Prince William reconciliation?

Meghan Markle has been branded the ‘true reason’ behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s inability to reconcile.

This accusation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

According to the Daily Star, Mr Bower blames Meghan for ruining Prince Harry and Prince William’s chances at reconciliation by playing the victim card.

He even went as far as to note that Prince Harry was made to believe all staff complaints were “outrageous” and “issued just to undermine her.”

Mr Bower also told the publication, "At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy.”



This allegation comes shortly after he shared similar sentiments to Express UK and claimed, “The problem was we had an established team of three (Harry, Kate and William) taking on a fourth member in Meghan.”

“The Royal Foundation was clearly a much-cherished long-term project of Kate and William’s, with both offering strong signals of support and loyalty to one another as they spoke.”