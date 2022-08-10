What Prince Andrew really paid accuser Virginia Giuffre leaked

The secret number behind Prince Andrew’s payout for his accuser Virginia Giuffre has finally come to light.
This claim has been brought to light by a source close to The Sun.
The source began by highlighting the actual number Giuffre was handed for her silence over the lawsuit matter.
The inside source was quoted as saying, “It was thought and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £ 12 million from Andrew, but that’s not right.
“It was far less than that, as low as £3million. No doubt this will have influenced the conditions of the agreement that she was prepared to sign.”
