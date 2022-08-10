Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez spotted grabbing lunch days after romantic honeymoon

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were captured having lunch along with their kids in Santa Monica, Calif, following their romantic honeymoon in Europe.

The lovebirds were even seen engaging in some PDA before they went back to their separate ways after grabbing lunch and getting treats from Dunkin.

In one picture obtained by Page Six, the Marry Me actor, 52, lovingly scratched her hubby’s head during the family’s lunch at Huckleberry Café while his daughter Violet, 16, tried to have a conversation.

Picture Credits: Page Six

Affleck, 49, donned a green shirt for the short outing along with blue jeans, whereas, JLo opted for an all-black gym outfit while her honey blonde tresses were tied in a sleek bun.

Picture Credits: Page Six

The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, were also accompanied by Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, and Lopez’s twins Emme and Maximilian, 14.

Affleck and Lopez stayed apart for few days after their honeymoon as Affleck had to come back to the states to complete shoot of his upcoming movie based on Nike while Lopez remained in Europe.

“They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together. It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new,” the source added.



