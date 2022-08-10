Kim Kardashian ‘very supportive’ of Pete Davidson seeking therapy due to Ye threats

Kim Kardashian has been very “supportive” of her former lover Pete Davidson as he’s taking therapy following Kanye West's online attacks.

The rapper made his social media comeback following the Skims founder and the comedian’s split last week with another post targeted on Davidson.

The Praise God hit-maker shared an image of a fake newspaper with a headline that read, "Skete Davidson dead at 28," after previously bullying the comedian over his relationship with Kim.

An insider close to Pete spilled to People Magazine that he "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to threatening social media content directed to him by Ye.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the insider added.

Now, another source told Page Six that the reality TV star “was very supportive of Pete going to therapy.”

“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that,” the insider added.

The insider also revealed that Ye fans have been sending the former Saturday Night Live star death threats, which is partially why he has been in “trauma therapy” in April.

“Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse,” another source noted.