Girls' Generation fans left disappointed after Seohyun tests COVID positive

Fans express sorrow as Girls Generation's Seohyun becomes infected with COVID-19

Girls' Generation cancelled their long-awaited comeback performances due to Seohyun testing positive for COVID-19, and fans are not happy about it.

On August 9, SM Entertainment shared that Girls' Generation's comeback scheduled for this week would not take place since Seohyun's diagnosis.

The label explained, "This week's music show schedule for Girls' Generation ('M! Countdown', 'Inkigayo') have been canceled."

Right after her diagnosis, Seohyun also uploaded an apology on Social Networking Sites (SNS), saying, "To SONE, who've been patiently waiting for our promotions more than anyone else."

"And my unnies. I'm sorry. I thought I wouldn't get sick because I'm healthy. I ended up getting COVID. I'm so disappointed and sorry. I'll recover quickly and meet you for next week's music shows!!!"

After the cancellation of this week's performances, Girls' Generation fans expressed how heartbroken they were as they have been waiting for these performances for years now.

Fans displayed disappointment in the comments, "I'm so sad, but the members must be really sad too."