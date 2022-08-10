Pakistani athletes receive heroic welcome upon arrival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athletes were given a warm welcome upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport from the UK after participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.



Silver medalists Zaman Anwar and Muhammad Sharif Tahir and bronze medalist Asad Ali arrived today and were garlanded by the officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and showered with petals by the people.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, DG PSB Colonel (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman said that they have come to welcome national heroes.



“I will personally receive gold medalists Arshad Nadeem, Noah Dastgir Butt and other athletes at the airport.”

Zaman further said that a ceremony will be held in honour of the players and they will be awarded prizes.

He said that the gold medalists will receive Rs5 million, silver medalists will get Rs2 million and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs1 million each.

Pakistan stood 18th in this year’s games among 72 nations bagging eight medals.