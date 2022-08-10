Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on ex-Anne Heche’s tragic car crash

File footage

Ellen DeGeneres has responded to her ex-Anne Heche‘s tragic car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe injuries.

The talk show host, 64, who dated the Heche from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions while she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday.

Following Heche's near-fatal car accident, Ellen, who has not contacted Heche and her family to offer condolences, was asked about how her former girlfriend was doing?

She briefly answered, “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said. As per Daily Mail, she wished her ex well, saying, “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Heche, who crashed her car into a house in West Los Angeles on Friday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

As per the latest reports, the actress slipped into a coma following the crash. A spokesperson told the media outlets, "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”



