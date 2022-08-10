Nicola Peltz's emotional post reveals her pain amid rift with Victoria Beckham

Actress Nicola Peltz's posts have fueled rumours that she's feuding with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



Rumours started swirling recently Victoria and Nicola don't get along, and the latter's recent crying post about how her "heart is hurt" added to the speculation.



Brooklyn Beckham's wife, 27, shared an emotional snap of her crying before thanking her father for "having my back" amid rumours of a secret feud with her mother-in-law.

A day after sharing the vulnerable post, she took to her Instagram page to thank her father Nelson and her followers for their support.



The Bates Motel actress tied the knot with Posh Spice's eldest son, Brooklyn, in April at her family's mansion in Florida.

On her Stories this week, the newlywed posted a photo of her hugging her father along with the caption: "Thank you for always having my back I love you so much dad."

Earlier, she shared a long caption where she talked about her family and how they had told her to not let people bring her down.