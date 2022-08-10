Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ cast win 2022 TIFF Tribute Award for performance

File footage

Pop sensation Harry Styles the entire cast of My Policeman will be honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards.

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that the ensemble cast of My Policeman — comprised of Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett — will receive the prestigious award at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

For the first time in the history of TIFF annual gala, the prize has gone to an ensemble instead of an individual artist.

As previously announced, My Policeman director Michael Grandage will also have its world premiere at this year’s festival.

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

“Styles, Corrin and Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett.”

Adapted from Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel of the same name, My Policeman will release in theaters on Oct. 21, followed by an Amazon Prime Video premiere on Nov. 4.