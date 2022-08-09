Kanye West takes smart turn to make amends with Kim Kardashian after her split with Pete Davidson

 
August 09, 2022
By Web Desk
August 09, 2022
Kanye West  has apparently realised that his any stupid move can make things worse with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. 

To make his ex happy, the American rapper has deleted  his bizarre Instagram post depicting a newspaper cover with the headline 'Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28'. 

West  apparently shared the distasteful image as celebration after it revealed that his ex Kim had split with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old TV star and socialite began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian in October, with the actor tattooing her name on his body to show his love for her. However, the couple have now ended their relationship after nine months and will 'just be friends' going forward.

West took a smart turn and corrected his act by deleting the post, which had sparked massive reactions, as he realised that Kim will not tolerate his bullying behaviour towards the people she loves and cares about.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian  still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and  they will not allow anyone to play with their emotions, an insider has claimed.