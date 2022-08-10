 
close
Tuesday August 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

STAYC cancels fan meeting 'STAY COOL PARTY': Here's why

STAYC has been forced to halt all their scheduled activities

By Web Desk
August 10, 2022
STAYC has been forced to halt all their scheduled activities
STAYC has been forced to halt all their scheduled activities

STAYC has cancelled their fan meeting event after five out of six members tested positive for COVID-19, as per Soompi.

STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment confirmed that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yoon is the only member who tested negative.

All members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they used prior to participating in their scheduled activities, according to the agency.

However, Sieun used a different self-testing kit in the early hours of August 8 because she had a sore throat, and the results were positive.

After the self-testing, Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also had positive results from the quick antigen test.

As a result, agency confirmed STAYC group's fan gathering, called the STAY COOL PARTY, which was slated to happen on August 13 has also been temporarily postponed.