STAYC cancels fan meeting 'STAY COOL PARTY': Here's why

STAYC has cancelled their fan meeting event after five out of six members tested positive for COVID-19, as per Soompi.
STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment confirmed that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Yoon is the only member who tested negative.
All members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they used prior to participating in their scheduled activities, according to the agency.
However, Sieun used a different self-testing kit in the early hours of August 8 because she had a sore throat, and the results were positive.
After the self-testing, Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also had positive results from the quick antigen test.
As a result, agency confirmed STAYC group's fan gathering, called the STAY COOL PARTY, which was slated to happen on August 13 has also been temporarily postponed.
