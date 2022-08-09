Queen went in 'immediate' damage control mode after Prince Andrew shame

The Queen followed her instincts to take swift action against Prince Andrew to save The Firm.
The 96-year-old 'protected the institution' in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal correspondent for The Times Valentine Low reveals: “The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.
“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”
Mr Low continued: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.
“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.
“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”
In his interview with the BB, Prince declared he had 'no recollection' of meeting sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
BLACKPINK is soon to depart for their BORN PINK world tour, with YG Entertainment spilling exclusive details
Diana would have likely maintained a "high profile role" in the charity world had she not died in car accident,...
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner reportedly took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post
Princess Eugenie marks Princess Beatrice's birthday in a modern way with a social media tribute
Photos and videos of Johnny Depp's doppelganger set the internet ablaze
Princess Charlotte would be following in the footsteps of her Mum, as Kate Middleton has been a hockey player since...