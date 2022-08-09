 
close
Tuesday August 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen went in 'immediate' damage control mode after Prince Andrew shame

Queen had to take strict measures to save the royal family from Prince Andrew

By Web Desk
August 09, 2022
Queen went in immediate damage control mode after Prince Andrew shame
Queen went in 'immediate' damage control mode after Prince Andrew shame

The Queen followed her instincts to take swift action against Prince Andrew to save The Firm.

The 96-year-old 'protected the institution' in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal correspondent for The Times Valentine Low reveals: “The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.

“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”

Mr Low continued: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.

“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.

“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”

In his interview with the BB, Prince declared he had 'no recollection' of meeting sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.