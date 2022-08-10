TWICE: BETWEEN 1&2 opening trailer giving major action film vibes

TWICE, on August 8, released the opening trailer for their upcoming 11th mini album BETWEEN 1&2 on YouTube.
The captivating trailer involves technology and AI, used by TWICE’s members who are taking on personas from an action movie, according to Pinkvilla.
The video starts with a narration 'Who are we?', followed by Nayeon, Jeongyeon and Dahyun being introduced as a team called PATHFINDER.
Jihyo, Sana and Chaeyoung as ARCHIVE and Momo, Mina and Tzuyu as CRYPTOGRAPHY.
BETWEEN 1&2 is the group’s 11th mini album which is expected to release on August 26.
BETWEEN 1&2 has a total of seven songs, Talk That Talk, Queen of Hearts, Basics, Trouble, Brave, Gone and When We Were Kids.
