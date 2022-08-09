Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte's sporty ambitions revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte’s sporty ambitions have been revealed right before the Commonwealth Games makes history with the first “Super Sunday” event for women.



Charlotte, who stole the show at the Commonwealth Games this week in Birmingham, has reportedly taken inspiration from the English women's hockey team and has excitedly informed her mother she now wishes to switch from netball.



A Commonwealth Games board member, in conversation with a media outlet, has disclosed that Charlotte enjoyed watching the women’s hockey team and now wishes to play the sport.



The women’s hockey team beat India 3-1 on Tuesday and made it into the final after beating New Zealand on Friday night.

Prince George sister would be following in the footsteps of her Mum, as Kate Middleton has been a hockey player since high school and even practised with the British women’s hockey team during the 2012 Olympics.