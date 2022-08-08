 
Monday August 08, 2022
Kate Hudson leaves jaws dropped in latest pictures

By Web Desk
August 08, 2022

Kate Hudson showed off her fashion prowess as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City over the weekend.

For her day out, the Something Borrowed actress-turned-entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in khaki overalls with white straps.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 days wore her golden blonde locks down, pinning strands in the front with a purple clip.

Photo credits: DailyMail
To elevate her look Kate added a touch of glamour to her look as she shielded her eyes in a pair of oversized white sunglasses.

These days Kate has been busy raising her young children - Bingham Bellamy, eleven, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, three.

Her oldest son Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is 18. 