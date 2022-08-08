 
close
Monday August 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian praises daughter True Thompson after welcoming baby boy

After welcoming second child with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to their daughter True Thompson

By Web Desk
August 08, 2022

File footage 

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all over the news since they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogacy.

While the estranged couple is not back together, they have decided to co-parent the newborn.

Amid all this, The Kardashians alum, 37, took a moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to the couple’s firstborn, daughter True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian praises daughter True Thompson after welcoming baby boy

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Good American founder posted an adorable click of four-year-old True and captioned it as, "My happy sweet girl."

True, who had an adorable cat-themed 4th birthday party back in April, was seen smiling in front of a large kitten figure made of purple flowers in the shared image.

The sweet post garnered likes in no time. Khloé’s fans and her family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also showered love on True’s picture.

The sweet snap was posted just two days after Khloé’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed a baby boy, who "was conceived in November." 