Khloé Kardashian praises daughter True Thompson after welcoming baby boy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all over the news since they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogacy.
While the estranged couple is not back together, they have decided to co-parent the newborn.
Amid all this, The Kardashians alum, 37, took a moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to the couple’s firstborn, daughter True Thompson.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Good American founder posted an adorable click of four-year-old True and captioned it as, "My happy sweet girl."
True, who had an adorable cat-themed 4th birthday party back in April, was seen smiling in front of a large kitten figure made of purple flowers in the shared image.
The sweet post garnered likes in no time. Khloé’s fans and her family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also showered love on True’s picture.
The sweet snap was posted just two days after Khloé’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed a baby boy, who "was conceived in November."
