Prince Charles and Camilla make major social media change

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla recently made a major social media change.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall remain active on social media just like the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The future King often puts his personal side on display with messages on Ramadan, Anzac Day and other occasions.

However, it was recently noticed that the royal couple’s Instagram, Clarence House made a significant change in its description.

Their usual bio, which read: “The official Instagram account of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall” now included: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall”.

As pointed out by Woman and Home magazine, “The new line, complete with the formal capitalized ‘The’ before both titles highlights the official nature of the account and reinforces their significant positions within the extended Royal Family.”