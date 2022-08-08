Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock because Jada Pinkett forced him?

File Footage

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during this year’s Oscars via video message because of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s constant pressure.

An insider told Us Weekly that the King Richard star, 53, “never wanted to” publically apologize to the comedian, 57, but had to give in because of his wife.

“Jada has also been pushing Will to apologize because it has become this really dark cloud over her Red Table Talk series,” the insider told the outlet.

The source added that Will has been in “hell” due to the backlash following the incident as his team had hoped that “the controversy would die down, but it just hasn’t.”

“It would be impossible for him to move forward successfully unless he [addressed the slap],” the insider revealed.

In his video, the actor finally addressed his headline making move during the Academy Awards when he went on stage and smacked Chris over a joke he cracked on Will’s wife Jada Pinkett.

Will said that he did not apologize to Chris in his Best Actor acceptance speech later that evening because he was “fogged out” after the incident happened during the prestigious ceremony.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Will could be heard saying in the video.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he added.

At one point in the clip, the actor also said, “I’m human, and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of (expletive).”



