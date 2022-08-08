ATEEZ’s 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT' clinches 3rd spot in Billboard 200

ATEEZ's recent release secures the highest-ranking Billboard 200!

On August 7 local time, Billboard revealed that ATEEZ’s latest album THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT has landed in the Top 200 Albums Chart, debuting at No. 3 among the most popular albums in the United States.

ATEEZ’s new album THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT has now become the first ever album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

According to Soompi, this also marks the band's third entry on the chart overall, following their 2021 albums ZERO: FEVER Part.3 which peaked at No. 42, and ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE which peaked at No. 73.

Following BTS, SuperM, NCT 127, and Stray Kids, ATEEZ is only the fifth K-pop boy band to land in the top 3 of the Billboard 200 in history.

During the week ending on August 4, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT collected a total of 50,000 equivalent album units.

As per Soompi, the album scored a total of 47,000 traditional album sales with 3,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units which translates to 4.02 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Congratulations to ATEEZ on setting an impeccable record!