Sofia Vergara leaves onlookers spellbound with her appearance in strapless top

Sofia Vergara surely seems to be enjoying her time off from work and spending it with family and friends.
The Modern Family alum was seen rocking a pair of cream and green pineapple print wide leg pants with a cream strapless top with a large ruffle as she soaked in the sunshine in Miami Friday.
To elevate her look the 5ft7in beauty styled her voluminous locks in long, straight layers. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing.
The America's Got Talent judge wore a couple of necklaces stacked on top of each other, a gold watch, and several rings, making fans swoon over her beautiful looks.
Sofia was spotted taking pictures with her phone of the lunch guests and later leaving the restaurant with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in a box.
She later took her mother, Margarita, and some other family members shopping at Sephora.
The actress brought her adorable pooch Bubbles along with her.
The Vergara family matriarch looked cool and collected in a slowing blue and white print top and jeans.
According to her social media accounts, the star was in South Florida to attend an engagement party.
