Karachi: Chances of rain with thunder today

An APP file photo of rain in Karachi.

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz says there is a possibility of rain with thunder in Karachi today (Monday).



In a statement, Sarfaraz said that there is a possibility of moderate and heavy rain in some places this evening or night.

He said that heavy rain may start from the evening or night of August 9.

The chief meteorologist further said that in this monsoon spell, there is a possibility of intermittent rain till August 14, while the intensity of rain is expected to remain high during August 12-13.



It should be noted that rain continued intermittently in various cities, including Karachi and Hyderabad yesterday.

Due to rain, water accumulated in the low-lying areas of various cities including Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar.

The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan today as well.