Persistent rain disrupts national team camp

LAHORE: The training camp of the Pakistan cricket team was hampered by heavy and persistent rain here in the provincial capital, Lahore.
The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against the home team, the Netherlands, in the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled from August 16 to 21, just days before the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.
An official of the cricket board informed that the national ODI team was originally scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium, but heavy rains in the city forced the 16-member squad to train in the National High-Performance Center’s indoor hall.
Majority members of the team arrived at NHPC on Friday and participated in a team meeting presided over by Mansoor Rana, manager of the national team.
The national contingent will participate in a six-day training camp. The players will also partake in two practice matches during the camp.
