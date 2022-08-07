Intermittent rain drenches parts of Karachi today

KARACHI: Intermittent rain continued on Sunday in different areas across the city with some areas receiving light to heavy showers.
Areas soaked under rain include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Landhi, and Shah Faisal Colony, among others areas.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), clouds within the north-eastern part of the city could be the source of rainfall and there is a possibility of a thunderous but moderate downpour in some places.
The Met Office shared that highest rainfall, around 47 mm until 5 pm, was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, while Quaidabad, Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport, Faisal Base, and Saadi Town received 43 mm, 20 mm, 9 mm, 7 mm, and 6 mm of rainfall, respectively.
