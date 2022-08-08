Prince Andrew did not pay his accuser Virginia Giuffre £12m settlement: report

Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew has paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre as little as £3million, despite reports of him agreeing a £12million settlement, according to new report.
The Duke of York's lawyers have negotiated a cut-price deal of £3million-to-£5million, The Sun, citing sources, reported on Monday.
"It was thought, and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £12million from Andrew, but that’s not right. It was far less than that, as low as £3million. No doubt this will have influenced the conditions of the agreement that she was prepared to sign," A source claimed.
This could go some way to explaining why Giuffre was not forced to sign a gagging order, leaving her free to write a bombshell memoir in the years to come.
This comes just days after It comes after it revealed that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have bought a swanky £5million house in London — despite moaning about being hard-up.
