BLACKPINK drops new music announcement trailer for 'BORN PINK'

BLACKPINK dropped an album announcement video for their upcoming comeback album BORN PINK this week.

The K-pop quartet has become the biggest girl group in the world in the six years since their debut, racking up six videos with over a billion views on YouTube.

Since their last album, 2020's The Album, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have also been taking over the fashion world as ambassadors for the luxury houses Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Celine, respectively.



