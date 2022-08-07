Identity of culprit behind Johnny Depp’s mirror writing in Australia unearthed

The identity of the person responsible for writing on Johnny Depp’s mirrors has finally been unearthed.
For those unversed, Amber claimed Johnny wrote the mirror statement following an incident in Australia, but a handwritten note delivered by an ex-pal of the Aquaman actor finally sheds light.
The mirror statement read “Billy Bob and Easy Amber” and was credited to Johnny, and written in reference to her movie with the actor.
The ex-pal with the pseudo name Gia shared a handwritten note left to her by Amber and the writings appear to match.
