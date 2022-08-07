Meghan Markle ‘never came to terms with’ realities of ‘low baler’ royal status

Meghan Markle never reportedly learned what her role was in the Firm or her unimportant status
This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his interview with GB News.
There, he pointed out the ‘biggest problem’ Meghan Markle faced and admitted, “When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything.”
“And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people,” he also added.
“She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood. She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”
