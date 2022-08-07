Prince William, Harry 'reconciliation' is 'only wishful thinking', says expert

Prince William and Prince Harry will not be able to rekindle their relationship, says expert.

The brothers, whose bond has been suffering ever since Harry decided to step back as a senior royal, cannot be 'reconciled'.

Speaking to the Daily Beast last week, royal expert Andrew Morton said: “I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this.”

Taking from the example of the Queen's father and his brother, the biographer touched upon history repeating itself.





“The closest parallel is George VI and Edward VIII. George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again.

“William and Harry are in a similar situation," noted Mr Morton.

Mr Morton said: “As we saw at the Jubilee, when the time they spent in London was brief to say the least, there was no suggestion of having dinner or lunch or getting the children together.

“They will go their separate ways, and the longer Harry and Meghan stay in America, the more comfortable they will be there.”

He said: “Like any mother, Diana would have been concerned about the breakdown in the relationship between her children.

“She said on Panorama, and she said to me, on numerous occasions, that she saw Harry as a wingman for William, because his job is a lonely job, and you cannot trust many people around you.

“She saw Harry as being there to back up his brother, but that’s not how things turned out.”