Sunday August 07, 2022
Prince Harry asked to talk 'dark past' in memoir to gain 'credibility'

By Web Desk
August 07, 2022
Prince Harry is asked not to conceal his colourful life in the upcoming memoir.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, told the Daily Beast: "Harry was known for being pretty wild back in the day.

"If he doesn’t go into those wild years in some detail, the book will just come over as a massive whitewash—at least to those who knew him."

Meanwhile, Royal editor Duncan Larcombe told the publication: "If he is going to keep the book largely focused on his own journey, he does need to acknowledge — and try and make sense of — those dark, boozy years for it to have any credibility."

Speaking of the upcoming book upon its announcement, Harry said: "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."