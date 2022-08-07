Prince Charles says Jamaican contribution to UK is ‘immeasurable’

Prince Charles showered praises over Jamaicans for their contribution to the United Kingdom on the occasion of the country’s Diamond Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales expressed that the Jamaican diaspora "remains a vibrant, well-loved and respected part of our society.”

Weighing on the British relationship with Jamaica, Charles said that it has been "forged through the centuries, and continues to be strengthened by the myriad connections between our people".

"The contribution of Jamaicans to the life of this country has been immeasurable,” the royal stated in his message.

"The United Kingdom owes a profound debt of gratitude to the many Jamaicans who proudly served in the British armed forces in the First and Second World Wars, and to those who, in 1948, sailed on the HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica to the United Kingdom to help us rebuild our country from the ravages of war.

"The 800 Jamaicans who arrived in the Windrush have come to symbolise a whole generation,” he continued.

"Their courage, ingenuity and determination, and that of their children and grandchildren, continues to shape and enrich our communities and our society.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush pioneers, and those who arrived in subsequent vessels, I have commissioned portraits of some of their number who came from across the Caribbean to start a new life here.”

Charles further added: “My hope is to use this project to honour and further celebrate that very special generation, and to ensure that all they did for this country is forever understood and appreciated.

"Today, the Jamaican diaspora remains a vibrant, well-loved and respected part of our society.

"Its influence is felt in every area of our public life, across all aspects of our culture, and in every sector of our economy. We are a stronger, more dynamic society as a result."