Amber Heard’s ‘real personality’ leaked by bookstore owner

A bookstore owner who observed Amber Heard for an hour while she browsed his literary section has a few words about what she’s “really like.”

The store owner, and author of The Bibliomaniacs, J. C Halper made this revelation.

According to the Daily Mail, he wrote about the interaction and it included some shocking revelations.

He wrote, “Say what you want about Amber Heard, (and what little I knew about her was negatively influenced by the media as well), the person who browsed my store last Tuesday for almost an hour, with her toddler baby girl and a couple of friends, was a modest, polite, friendly, inquisitive self-effacing customer with high literary tastes."

"In fact, I had no idea that it was her until she presented her credit card. She is also now the proud owner of my book The Bibliomaniacs and promised to send me feedback on it."

News of this trip came after Heard was papped alongside her pal Eve Barlow, the same woman cast out of the courtroom for live tweeting from the first row.