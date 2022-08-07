Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘at odds’ over Prince William: 'So much friction'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over the possibility of Prince William offering them both an invite to Kate Middleton’s birthday.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his personal YouTube Channel.

There, he claimed, "It does appear that there's a bit of shall we say friction between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle according to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly."

"But according to that good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all to go back into a room, some might say a hornet's nest of which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day, whatever that might be celebrating someone who clearly has got issues with her and likewise vice versa."

While addressing the need to attend, Mr Sean explained, "Prince Harry of course now 18 months, two years down the line is probably looking back at his life and thinking to himself, 'this is something I truly do want to celebrate, he is my brother', and they were good and close."