‘No sign’ of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting back together: report

Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West are reportedly not getting back together following her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson.



Kim and Kanye West divorce is still moving forward, the E! News, citing a source reported.

“They are happily co-parenting,” the source further disclosed.

Another source said they are in a really great place. Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way, but it is not a sign of them getting back together.

“They are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating.

Pete and Kim began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted ‘SNL’ in October 2021.