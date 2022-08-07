Anne Heche spokesperson issues statement on her health

Anne Heche remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles, according to reports.
A representative for the 53-year-old actress told PEOPLE that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista.
"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep says.
According to the local media, Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home, causing the residence to catch fire.
Authorities are still investigating the incident.
PEOPLE has confirmed Anne is intubated and suffered burns.
