Thousands react after Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her princess

Thousands of people liked actor and director Tyler Perry's tweet which he posted to wish his friend Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.
The actor's tweet received mixed reaction in the US and the United Kingdom.
While Meghan's fans were happy to see her pal publicaly wishing her on her birthday, royal fans criticized the actor for calling the Duchess of Sussex a princess.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Perry wrote, I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."
