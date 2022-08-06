‘Petrified’ Amber Heard worried of further legal action against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is reportedly petrified of Johnny Depp and of taking further action against Johnny Depp.

Amber made this revelation during her interview with Dateline's Savannah Guthrie.

There, she snuck in a snide swipe against Depp and admitted, "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just what I lived through but what I knew.”

She even went on to detail her fears of further legal action against the actor and admitted that she is now “terrified.”

Before concluding Amber added, “I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it's meant to take your voice.”