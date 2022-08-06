Shakira, Gerard Pique sign temporary agreement regarding kids’ custody

File Footage

Shakira and her former boyfriend Gerard Pique have reportedly signed a temporary agreement regarding their kids' custody.

The Whenever, Wherever hit-maker has left her children with their father in compliance with the agreement according to La Vanguardia as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

According to the settlement, the former couple’s sons will stay with the football star for two weeks of August in Barcelona and would spend the rest of the month with their mother.

The singer has since returned to her family home leaving kids with the sports star as the trio will reportedly enjoy the Joan Gamper game and the match against Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Shakira and Pique’s legal teams will continue to find a way to resolve the war between the parties over their children’s permanent custody.

The former flames announced their shocking split in June 2022 and since the two have hired lawyers to figure out a way to handle the custody issue.

Shakira wants to settle in Miami along with her kids peacefully and away from media attention while Pique insists that their sons stay with him in Spain.



