Brad Pitt keeps list of actors with whom he won’t work again: Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Brad Pitt has a list of actors with whom he will never be working again, revealed his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
While promoting their comedy-action movie at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor talked about his experience working with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.
The 32-year-old actor referred to Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being,” in an interview with Variety.
“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” he added. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.
“You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again,'" he said.
"Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the (expletive) list,” Taylor-Johnson revealed.
Pitt and Taylor-Johnson co-star in the David Leitch directorial, the cast of which also includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and others.
When Princess Charlotte was asked what her favourite sport was, she replied “Gymnastics."
Kate Middleton branded more fashionable than Meghan Markle
At home, 'The Seekers' are still a household name and are well known to younger Australians for the song "I am an...
Lady Gaga confirmed her role in the upcoming 'Joker: Folie à deux' on her Instagram account on Friday
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's lifves compared by former aide
Kareena disappoints fans and Karan Johar with her mature attitude