Victoria Beckham shares her first post after Nicola Peltz opens up about rift

Victoria Beckham shares first post after Nicola Peltz opens up about rift

Victoria Beckham has shared first post after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz seemingly opened up about feud with her.



The singer and fashion designer took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet photo with friend and former Spice Girl star Geri Horner to wish her a very happy birthday.

Victoria said, “Happy birthday @therealgerihalliwell.”

She continued, “Hope you have the best day!! Kisses.”

This is Victoria’s first post hours after her daughter-in-law Nicola apparently broke her silence on family feud with her.

According to the Page Six, there’s a full-on cold war between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.

The report further says, “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”