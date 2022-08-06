Victoria Beckham shares her first post after Nicola Peltz opens up about rift

Victoria Beckham has shared first post after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz seemingly opened up about feud with her.
The singer and fashion designer took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet photo with friend and former Spice Girl star Geri Horner to wish her a very happy birthday.
Victoria said, “Happy birthday @therealgerihalliwell.”
She continued, “Hope you have the best day!! Kisses.”
This is Victoria’s first post hours after her daughter-in-law Nicola apparently broke her silence on family feud with her.
According to the Page Six, there’s a full-on cold war between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.
The report further says, “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”
