Sarah Ferguson raises questions as Duchess of York buys £7m house

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York’s recent purchase of a luxurious house worth up to £ 7 million in Mayfair has raised questions.

Ferguson, who has been disputing over a £17million Swiss chalet with Prince Andrew, spoke of her debts and being on the verge of bankruptcy.

Amidst the financial struggles, Ferguson recently got herself a fancy new home which was previously owned by one of the country’s wealthiest men, the Duke of Westminster.

According to Daily Mail, some people have been wondering if Ferguson’s 2021 romance novel Her Heart for a Compass helped her with the finances.

Telegraph reported that Ferguson bought the townhouse as an investment for her children Beatrice and Eugenie and will be rented out.

Sarah Ferguson (center) with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right)

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Ferguson and Andrew have been advised to ‘do away with any controversy over their ongoing complex financial dispute.

A royal source told the outlet: “The Duke and Duchess’s finances appear to be incredibly complex.

“The sensible thing to do would be to repair any debts and to do away with any further controversy at all.”