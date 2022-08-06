Pete Davidson seems relaxed in pics from same day he broke up with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson appeared relaxed in photographs from same day he called it quits with Kim Kardashian as he played basketball with his crew.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the former Saturday Night Live star could be seen chilling while playing the sport on sets of his movie Wizards!

Even though the comedian parted ways with the reality TV star the same day as per the outlet, he “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just chilling and shooting hoops,” a production insider said.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

“He is a bona fide movie star. He has the world at his feet and no doubt every starlet in Hollywood will be calling him now,” the source added.

Further gushing on the 28-year-old star, the insider said that Davidson is “so laid back and cool, everyone likes working with him.”

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

“He wanted to have fun with the crew in the studio so he bought a basketball hoop and stereo and we all hung out shooting hoops and listening to music,” the source told the outlet.

“So often these Hollywood stars are standoffish and wankers when they come to Australia to film, but Pete’s been fantastic. He’s one of the team,” the publication shared.

“He’s become an honorary Aussie. We don’t want production to wrap on the film. He’s welcome to stay in Australia,” the insider noted.

This comes the same day when Davidson and Kardashian decided to part ways as their working schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” a source told E! News.

The source close to them further said that the former flames have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends.